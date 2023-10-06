Karnataka seeks review of Cauvery water release order to TN

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said that the state has filed a petition before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) seeking a review of its order on the release of water to Tamil Nadu, and the government is making all preparations to go ahead with the Mekedatu balancing reservoir across the river.



Shivakumar pointed out the scarcity of water at the reservoirs in the Cauvery basin, despite rains in some areas in the past couple of days.

The DCM, who is also the state’s Water Resources Minister, said the government has managed to save the standing crops in the region and is hoping for more rains in the days to come for the situation to improve.

“We have already appealed (before CWMA) expressing our inability to release even 3,000 cusecs; not sure when it will be taken up. We have also made a proposal regarding the Mekedatu issue. We are in full work, and we are making all the legal preparations required for it,” he said.