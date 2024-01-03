Karnataka sculptor Arun Yogiraj’s statue to grace Ayodhya consecration

LUCKNOW: The intricately crafted statue of Lord Ram by Karnataka sculptor Arun Yogiraj has been selected for the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The announcement was made by Union Minister Prahlad Joshi through a social media post on X, lauding Yogiraj’s artistic prowess.



Despite this announcement, there is no official confirmation from the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust. Trustee Anil Mishra said that while the statue for the garb griha has been identified, the formal decision will be made by the officials.

Champat Rai, the Convener of the Trust, refrained from providing comments, emphasising that the selection of the idol rests solely with the temple committee. Any official announcements regarding this decision are scheduled to be made by the committee on January 17.

The selection process for the immovable idol involved the procurement of 12 high-quality stones from Karnataka, Rajasthan, Orissa, and Nepal’s Gandaki River. After thorough testing, only stones from Rajasthan and Karnataka proved suitable for the construction of the statue.

The set standards for idol-making included a total height of 51 inches, Ram’s arms equaling his knees, a beautifully crafted head with large eyes and a grand forehead.

Arun Yogiraj, 37, belonging to a family of Mysore palace craftsmen, left his private sector job in 2008 to pursue sculpting. His artistic achievements extend to creating statues of various personalities, including Adi Shankaracharya, Swami Ramakrishna Paramahansa, and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at India Gate.