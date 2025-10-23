Karnataka: Rumbling in Cong over Siddaramaiah’s son statement

Bengaluru: There was rumbling in the ruling Congress on Thursday following Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra’s statement that his father was in the fag end of his political career and that the Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi is a leader with similar progressive ideological thinking.

Amid talks of leadership change, Yathindra’s statement led to speculation on whether he was speaking about the successor to his father.

While Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is a strong contender for the post, preferred not to comment immediately, Jarkiholi said Yathindra has only expressed his personal view.

Jarkiholi, however, made it clear that he would lay claim to the top post in 2028 when the state goes for the Assembly election.

Addressing a gathering at Chikkodi in Belagavi district on Wednesday, Yathindra said, “He (Siddaramaiah) is at the fag end of his political life. At such a time, a leader is needed to guide and lead those who have progressive thinking, ideologically,” Yathindra said.

“It is difficult to have leaders who are committed to principles, but Jarkiholi is doing his job with commitment. He should continue to do so,” he added.

When D K Shivakumar was asked for his comment on Yathindra’s statement, he said, “I don’t want to say anything now. I don’t want to be part of the media. I will discuss later at an appropriate time.”

Jarkiholi maintained that these things are decided by the party high command.

“He (Yathindra) has only expressed his personal view, and everyone is free to express their views. Finally, it is left to the party high command and party MLAs to decide. Well, there is a lot of time. Let’s wait and watch,” Jarkiholi told reporters on Thursday.