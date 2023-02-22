Karnataka: Public tussle of two senior women bureaucrats reaches court

The bitter public tussle between two senior women officers has reached the city civil and sessions court here, with IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri Dasari filing suit against 60 respondents, including IPS officer Roopa D.

The suit was filed by Sindhuri on February 21 and it came up for hearing before the LXXIII Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge on Wednesday.

Rohini’s advocate sought an injunction restraining the media and Roopa from making and publishing false and defamatory statements against her. The court was told that as per service rules, Rohini has already filed a complaint with the Chief Secretary of the State and also lodged a police complaint against Roopa.

The advocate alleged that Roopa had obtained details from mobile phones illegally and released it in public domain. The suit claimed that the IPS officer had released private photos of Rohini on her Facebook page and also disclosed her mobile number.

The Court adjourned the case to Thursday for orders.

Over the last few days, allegations have been made by Roopa against Rohini accusing her of several “wrongdoings” and sending her photos to other IAS officers.

Terming the allegations as baseless, Rohini alleged that Roopa, who holds a responsible position, is making such comments against her out of personal hatred, and was behaving as if she had lost her mental balance.

With the public spat causing embarrassment, the two officers were transferred without posting by the Government on Tuesday.

Rohini was the Commissioner for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments while Roopa was the Managing Director of Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation.