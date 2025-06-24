Karnataka Lokayukta raids places linked to eight govt officials in DA case

Bengaluru: Lokayukta sleuths on Tuesday carried out raids at multiple locations linked to eight government officers who are accused of amassing wealth disproportionate to their known source of income, official sources said. In coordinated raids, the sleuths swooped down at the houses, offices, and other locations linked to the accused officers. The Names of the officers targeted in the raids, according to Lokayukta, are: Prakash, BBMP assistant engineer at Govindraj Nagar in Bengaluru; Dr S Pradeep, Associate Research Director, Organic Farming, Shivamogga; Latha Mani, Accounts officer, Town Municipality, Chikkamagaluru; KG Amarnath, Chief Officer, Town Municipality, Anekal in Bengaluru; Dhruvaraj, Town Police Inspector, Gadag; Ashok Vasanad, engineer, Malaprabha Project, Dharwad; Mallikarjun Alipur, executive engineer, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, Kalaburagi. The Lokayukta sources said Vasanad owned a lavish bungalow in Dharwad. They found gold and silver ornaments from his house during the raid.