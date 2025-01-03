Karnataka hikes bus fare by 15%

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to increase the bus fares in the state-owned transport corporations by 15 per cent.

The decision was taken in view of the substantial hike in operational costs such as increase in spending on fuel prices and staff, Karnataka minister HK Patil said. The Opposition BJP lashed out at the Congress government in the state over its decision to hike bus fares. The move is expected to generate Rs 74.85 crore monthly.