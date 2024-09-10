Karnataka HC to hold in-camera hearing on bail pleas of former MP

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday decided to hear in-camera the bail and anticipatory bail applications submitted by former MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of rape and sexual assault.

A single judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna stated: “This will be heard in-camera, it cannot be heard in open court. We will secure the order and do it (hear in-camera). It should not be that any person is put to ignominy at any cost.”

The move to conduct the hearing privately followed a request from Special Public Prosecutor Professor Ravivarma Kumar, who had previously urged that the matter be heard in-camera to safeguard the identity of the victim.

During the latest hearing, the court was informed that a chargesheet had been filed against Revanna in a special court, and a copy was submitted to the High Court.

Revanna is currently under judicial custody at Parappana Agrahara Jail here, and a Special Investigation Team is probing four separate cases against him.

He was arrested by the SIT on May 31 upon arrival at Bengaluru Airport from Germany in connection with a case registered at the Holenarasipura Town Police Station. He was remanded to custody the following day.

Revanna’s bail application relates to this case, while his anticipatory bail plea is in connection with a separate case registered by the SIT here.

Revanna had failed in his bid to retain the Hassan parliamentary constituency in the recent polls.

The cases of sexual abuse came to light after pendrives containing explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna were reportedly circulated in Hassan, ahead of Lok Sabha polls there on April 26. JD(S) suspended him from the party following the cases.