Karnataka HC restrains media from issuing chargesheet details

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued an ex-parte interim order barring media outlets from broadcasting, printing, or publishing any information from the chargesheet against Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is accused along with 16 others in the Renukaswamy murder case.

The restriction will remain in place until the next hearing.

Justice Hemant Chandangoudar, presiding over a single-judge bench, passed the order following a plea by the 47-year-old actor, who requested the court to restrain media organisations from disseminating confidential details contained in the chargesheet and other materials gathered during the investigation.

The case is pending before a Magistrate court.

The high court noted that despite an injunction issued by a lower court on August 27 in a suit filed by Darshan’s wife Vijayalakshmi, media outlets continued to share confidential information. Finding merit in the petitioner’s arguments, the court ordered media outlets, identified as respondents 3 to 40, to refrain from publishing any details from the chargesheet until the next hearing.

In its decision, the HC referred to the 2010 Supreme Court ruling in “Sidhartha Vashisht @ Manu Sharma vs State (NCT of Delhi)”, and Clause 5 of the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act, 1995.