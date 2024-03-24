Karnataka govt moves SC seeking direction to Centre to release funds

New Delhi: The Karnataka government has moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre to release financial assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to the state for drought management.

The petition has also sought to declare that the Centre’s action in not releasing the financial assistance for drought arrangement as per the NDRF is “ex-facie violative” of the fundamental rights of the people of the state guaranteed under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

It said the state is reeling under “severe drought”, affecting the lives of its people and for the Kharif 2023 season, which starts in June and ends in September, a total of 223 out of 236 taluks are declared as drought-affected.

The plea said 196 taluks are categorised as severely affected and the remaining 27 as moderately affected. “Cumulatively for Kharif 2023 season, the agriculture and horticulture crop loss have been reported in more than 48 lakh hectares with the estimated loss (cost of cultivation) of Rs 35,162 crore,” the plea, filed through advocate D L Chidananda, said.

It said the assistance sought from Government of India under the NDRF is Rs 18,171.44 crore. “In terms of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Union of India is under obligation to render financial assistance to the state governments,” the plea, settled by senior advocate Devdatt Kamat and state’s Advocate General K Shashi Kiran Shetty, said.