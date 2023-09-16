Karnataka govt issues guidelines following Nipah outbreak in Kerala

BENGALURU: Avoiding unnecessary travel to the affected area in Kerala and intensifying fever surveillance in the bordering districts are among the guidelines issued by the Karnataka government following the Nipah outbreak in the neighbouring state.



Training of health staff and keeping beds ready at district hospitals for quarantining the suspected cases are among the measures suggested.

“In view of reporting of 4 confirmed Nipah cases with 2 deaths in Kozhikode district of Kerala state, the surveillance activities in the districts bordering Kerala need to be intensified to prevent the transmission of the infection,” the Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare and Ayush services said in a circular dated on September 14.

Issuing the guidelines for undertaking surveillance activities for immediate compliance, it said initiation of immediate actions by all the districts in the state to prevent the Nipah virus disease transmission at all levels is expected.

Immediate actions suggested to prevent transmission include- avoiding unnecessary travel of the general public from Karnataka to the affected area in Kerala.