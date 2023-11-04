Karnataka government says Zika virus situation well under control

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Friday wrote to the Union Health Ministry on the detection of Zika virus in mosquitoes in the state’s Chikkaballapura district and stated that the situation is “well under control.”

The state health department said in the letter that in view of Zika virus detected in Aedes mosquitoes in Talakayalabetta village in Chikkaballapura district, vector control measures have been intensified and actions taken.

The serum samples of pregnant women are submitted to National Institute of Virology, Bengaluru. Indoor space spray with Pyrethrum (2 per cent) is being done in the affected village. Information, Education and Communication (IEC) sessions are conducted in the villages of CZ,” the state

government said.