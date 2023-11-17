Karnataka CM’s son embroiled in controversy

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah found himself embroiled in a controversy on Thursday after a video, where he was seen issuing certain instructions on the phone, went viral on social media.



Hurling corruption charges against him, former chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy hit out at the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, alleging that the conversation was related to the “transfer (of government servants) business”.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar and others from the ruling party said the phone conversations were regarding development of four to five schools using the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. Siddaramaiah even said that he would retire from politics if even one instance is presented with proof that he had made money by transferring officials.

In the video, Yathindra, a former Congress MLA, is heard saying, “Hello Appa (Father), Vivekananda! To where? No I didn’t give that. Give it (phone) to Mahadeva. I had given only five.”

Then he speaks to Mahadeva, saying, “Mahadeva, why are you giving something...? Who has given that? Nothing but whatever 4-5 I have given, that alone should be done.”