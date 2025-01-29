Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah calls for enhanced efficiency in revenue services

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday urged the Revenue Department to build on its progress and further enhance efficiency, ensuring faster and more citizen-friendly services.

During a review meeting, he commended the department's advancements in digitisation and public service delivery while emphasising the need for continuous improvement to make services more seamless and accessible.

The Chief Minister has directed officials to expedite land mutation and conversion cases to benefit citizens.

He highlighted that the automation system has significantly improved the speed of land mutation, with 65 per cent of cases now being completed within a day.

"Let's work towards making the process even more efficient so that people receive timely services," he was quoted as saying in a statement shared by the CM's office.

He further stressed that land conversion should be completed within a month and clarified that areas covered under a Master Plan do not require conversion.

"A formal directive must be issued to ensure smooth implementation," he said.

According to the statement, Siddaramaiah underscored the importance of updating Master Plans in a timely manner to facilitate planned urban development.

"A well-maintained Master Plan prevents public inconvenience and supports sustainable growth," he noted.

Emphasising timely justice, the Chief Minister called for faster disposal of revenue court cases, particularly at the Tahsildar and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) levels.

"Tahsildar courts should resolve cases within three months, and long-pending cases in SDM courts must be cleared within a fixed timeframe," he directed.

Siddaramaiah also praised the department's Aadhaar-seeding initiative, which has linked over 2.22 crore accounts, significantly reducing fraudulent land transactions.

He also reaffirmed the government's commitment to maintaining transparency in land records, ensuring that unauthorised layouts do not receive land documents.

"The 'B Khata' regularisation must be completed within a defined timeline to prevent unauthorised developments in the future," he stated.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the need to expedite the 'Pouthi Khata' campaign, ensuring that land records are updated for properties still in the names of deceased owners.

Highlighting technology-driven initiatives, the Chief Minister lauded the use of drone surveys for property mapping, which has enabled the issuance of property cards in urban areas.

"Drone surveys have already covered 21 districts, and under the 'Bhoosuraksha' project, eight crore original land documents have been digitised across all 31 districts," he stated.

Siddaramaiah reaffirmed his government's commitment to farmers by directing officials to ensure fair ex-gratia compensation when government land is reclaimed.

Reiterating the department's pivotal role in delivering efficient governance, he said, "Our goal is to enhance service delivery, eliminate delays, and ensure that every citizen has a hassle-free experience. Accountability and efficiency are key to achieving this."