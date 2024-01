Karnataka: BJP launches ‘I’m also a Karsevak, Arrest Me Too’ campaign

BENGALURU: The BJP in Karnataka on Thursday launched a campaign, ‘I’m also a Karsevak, Arrest Me Too’ as it stepped up its protests in several parts of the state over the recent arrest of a Hindu activist in connection with a 31-year-old case related to the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation.

Leading the campaign in Bengaluru, MLA and former minister V Sunil Kumar staged a sit-in demonstration near the Sadashivanagar police station, amid chants of “Jai Sri Ram” by BJP workers.

Holding a placard with a message ‘I’m also a Karsevak, Arrest Me Too’, Kumar said he too took part in the Rama temple agitation in 1992, for which he should also be arrested. Later, the police took him into preventive custody. Senior BJP leaders K S Eshwarappa and C T Ravi lead the protests in the district headquarters town of Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru, respectively.

Srikanth Poojari , a Karsevak, was arrested by police last week in connection with a case of rioting registered in December, 1992. The BJP has accused the Congress government of being harsh on Hindus, and also indulging in minority appeasement. The Congress has charged the BJP with politicising the issue.

Kumar said that thousands of people from Karnataka participated in the 1990 and 1992 “Kar Seva” in Ayodhya despite the threats of the government of that time.