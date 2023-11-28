Karnataka: 5 members of family die by suicide over financial problems

TUMAKURU: Five members of a family were found dead in Sadashivanagar here in a suspected case of a suicide pact, police said on Monday.



Financial problems and alleged harassment by money lenders are believed to be the reason behind the extreme step.

Police have registered a case of murder and abetment to commit suicide against seven people including the deceased couple -- Gharib Sab (aged 46) and wife Sumaiya (33) -- for strangling their children -- Hazira (14), Mohammed Subhan (11) and Mohammed Muneer (9) on Sunday evening.

The other accused are: Khalandar, his daughter Sania, son Shahbaz, their neighbour Shabana and her daughter Sania.

Gharib Sab, a Kabab seller from Lakkenahalli village in Shira Taluk of Tumakuru, recorded a video before taking his own life. The video, obtained by the police, features Sab appealing to State Home Minister G Parameshwara and law enforcement officials to take action against those responsible for the circumstances leading to his extreme step.

Sab, who eked out a

living selling Kababs, was mired in severe poverty

and had accrued debts from multiple individuals, including Khalandar. The video suggests that Khalandar, one of Sab’s creditors, subjected him and his family to harassment. In his emotional plea, Sab highlights the dire financial difficulties he faced and implores authorities to ensure justice for the alleged torment inflicted upon him and his loved ones, bringing attention to the profound challenges faced by individuals grappling with economic hardships.