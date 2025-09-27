Karnal to mentor five cities on cleanliness: CM

Chandigarh: Now, Karnal will mentor five cities of the state namely Siwan and Rajound (Kaithal), Ismailabad (Kurukshetra), Narnaund (Hisar), and Kalanwali (Sirsa) on cleanliness. Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini said this in a ceremony here today.

He added that other towns and cities will also be developed as clean, green, and beautiful by fulfilling the set cleanliness parameters. Taking a giant leap towards strengthening urban cleanliness initiatives, a Clean City Partnership Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed. The ceremony, held at the District Secretariat Auditorium on Saturday, marked the beginning of a collaborative effort to promote cleanliness and environmental sustainability across urban areas of the state. On this occasion, Karnal Municipal Corporation entered into an MoU with five municipal bodies, reinforcing the government’s commitment to achieving the objectives of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) in a structured and result-oriented manner. Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar joined the event from Sonipat via video conferencing and highlighted the importance of the Clean City Partnership with various municipal bodies across the country.