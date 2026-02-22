Karnal: Khattar reviews progress of construction work at horticulture university

Chandigarh: Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Power, Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday visited Maharana Pratap Horticulture University (MHU), Karnal, located on National Highway-44, and reviewed the progress of the under-construction building.

The Union minister inspected the construction work of the upcoming main campus building and directed officials to ensure its completion within the stipulated time frame.

Khattar stated that the horticulture university named after Maharana Pratap in Karnal is playing a significant role in promoting crop diversification in the region. The university aims to develop advanced horticulture technologies and encourage research in the agriculture sector, and it is progressing rapidly towards achieving these objectives.

He said that the government is providing various incentives and facilities to promote the cultivation of fruits and vegetables and to encourage bee-keeping. To boost horticulture, the state government has implemented the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana for fruits and vegetables, which protects farmers from risks during periods of price decline in the market.

He added that special mandis are also being developed so that farmers do not have to travel far to sell fruits, flowers, and vegetables.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisions doubling farmers’ income. Keeping this vision in mind, the Central government is implementing numerous welfare schemes for the benefit of farmers, ensuring direct benefits reach them.

He appealed to farmers to adopt natural farming practices, which also help preserve natural biodiversity.