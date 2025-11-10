Karnal: Khattar reviews key schemes

Chandigarh: Union Power and Urban Affairs minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday chaired a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee in Haryana’s Karnal, directing officials to ensure transparent and speedy implementation of Central and state welfare schemes.

The Union minister reviewed 22 key schemes of 11 departments and instructed officials to ensure that the benefits of these schemes reach the maximum number of people. He asked officials to prepare district-specific plans for development and welfare projects instead of merely focusing on meeting targets.

He also directed them to encourage more people to apply under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban and Rural) so that the benefits of the housing scheme can reach all eligible citizens.

While reviewing the ATMA Scheme of the Agriculture department, he instructed the Deputy Director of Agriculture to motivate farmers to adopt natural farming practices and ensure that they receive proper training. This, he said, would help farmers earn higher incomes by reducing cultivation costs and improving profitability.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Khattar emphasised that efforts are being made to raise awareness about the PM Mudra Yojana so that more people can benefit from the scheme. He said that under the PM Awas Yojana (Urban & Rural), the national target for the next five years has been set at 3 crore houses — 1 crore in urban areas and 2 crore in rural areas — and applications are being invited through the official portal.