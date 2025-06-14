Karishma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur dies of heart attack at 53 in UK

New Delhi: “Your time on earth is limited” -- industrialist Sunjay Kapur had shared in a philosophical post on Monday, just three days before he passed away after suffering a heart attack at a polo ground in the UK.

Kapur, the Chairman of auto components firm Sona Comstar, suffered a heart attack while he was in the middle of a polo match, according to reports. He was 53.

In the post on Monday, Kapur -- the ex-husband of actress Karishma Kapoor -- wrote: “Your time on Earth is limited. Leave the ‘what ifs’ to the philosophers and instead dive headfirst into the world of ‘why nots’”.

Sona Comstar said in a statement said, “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of Sunjay J Kapur Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Sona Comstar, following a sudden heart attack in England, UK, on 12th June 2025, at the age of 53.”

A visionary leader, Kapur played a pivotal role in shaping Sona Comstar into a global mobility technology company built on innovation, sustainability, and purpose, the statement added.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, he was a devoted father, a mentor to many, and a tireless advocate for India’s manufacturing and mobility sectors, it added.