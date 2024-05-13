Karandighi set to unveil new bus terminus with community hall

Raiganj: With the initiative of Gautam Paul, MLA Karandighi, a bus terminus is coming up in Karandighi, North Dinajpur district. The officials of North Dinajpur district administration have allotted a government plot close to Karandighi Police Station for this purpose. The officials of the state transport department recently visited the spot. The state government has granted a fund too for the construction of this terminus.



Previously, due to the lack of a bus terminus, passengers had to wait on National Highway 34 in Karandighi to catch buses, trekkers, and other vehicles to reach their destinations. Accidents were frequent on the highway, leading to fatalities among passengeRs

Residents had long demanded the construction of a bus terminus in Karandighi. Despite the presence of a bypass around the town, passengers still required a proper bus terminus equipped with basic facilities such as toilets, water, and waiting sheds.

Gautam Paul, MLA Karandighi, said: “We have earmarked a plot close to Karandighi Police Station for the construction of a bus terminus. The state transport officials recently visited the spot and some funds have been allotted by the state government for the bus terminus. The construction work will start after the withdrawal of the Model Code of Conduct. In this bus terminus complex, a community hall will also be constructed along with their stalls of Sufal Bangla for the local residents.”