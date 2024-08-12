Kapinjal Kishore Sharma takes over as NFR CPRO

Maligaon: Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, an Indian Railway Traffic Service officer from the 2014 batch, has officially taken on the role of Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) for the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), effective August 12, 2024. He succeeds Sabyasachi De in this position. Sharma has a B Tech in Civil Engineering and M Tech in Structural Engineering, both from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Before his new appointment as CPRO, Sharma accumulated significant experience across several key divisions within the Indian Railways. His career includes notable roles in the operating and commercial departments, where he served as senior Divisional Operations Manager (DOM) and senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) in the Alipurduar and Lumding divisions. Most recently, Sharma was stationed at the NFR Headquarters as Deputy Chief Commercial Manager (CCM)

for headquarters.