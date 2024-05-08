Kapil Sibal to contest for SC Bar Association president’s post

New Delhi: Senior advocate Kapil Sibal has announced his candidature for the post of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president, elections to which are slated to be held on May 16.

A Harvard Law School graduate, Sibal was the additional solicitor general of India during 1989-90. He was designated as senior advocate in 1983.

Between 1995 and 2002, the former Union minister served three times as the SCBA president. SCBA Honorary Secretary Rohit Pandey said the veteran lawyer is contesting for the post of the president.

Senior advocate Adish Aggarwala is currently the president of the SCBA.

The top court had earlier directed that some posts in the executive committee of the SCBA be reserved for women members.

A bench of justices Surya Kant and K V Vishwanathan had said it is of the view that the SCBA is a premier institution and is an integral part of the highest judicial forum of the country.

It had directed that there shall be reservation for women members of the Bar.

The bench had said in the upcoming 2024-2025 SCBA polls, the post of treasurer of the executive committee be reserved for women.

The SCBA elections will be held on May 16 and votes will be counted on May 18. The results will be declared on

May 19.