Kapil Sibal elected as SCBA president

New Delhi: Senior advocate Kapil Sibal was on Thursday elected as the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

The SCBA elections were held on Thursday.

A Harvard Law School graduate, Sibal was the additional solicitor general of India during 1989-90. He was designated as senior advocate in 1983.

Between 1995 and 2002, he served three times as SCBA president.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Kapil Sibal has just been elected as president of the Supreme Court Bar Association by a landslide. This is a big win for liberal, secular, democratic, and progressive forces.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also congratulated Sibal on his win. “Congratulations Kapil Sibal Ji @KapilSibal for winning the Supreme Court Bar Association Presidency by landslide margin ! Your win with support from all of us in this important body in our legal world makes us proud. Keep on fighting your battles for democracy for all of us!” she said in a post on X.