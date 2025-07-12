Kapil Sharma-linked cafe attacked in Surrey shooting

SURREY, CANADA/NEW DELHI: A night-time shooting in front of a trendy new restaurant in Surrey, which is said to be affiliated with Indian comedian Kapil Sharma, has escalated tensions following the claim of responsibility by a fugitive Khalistani terrorist.

The incident took place just before 2 am on July 10 in the Newton area of Surrey, British Columbia, when unidentified gunmen opened fire on the premises of Kap’s Café. Although staff were inside the restaurant at the time, no injuries were reported.

However, the building’s front windows were riddled with bullet holes—reportedly as many as a dozen—raising serious concerns over safety and extremism.

Shortly after the assault, Canada-based Khalistani militant Harjeet Singh Laddi took responsibility.

Laddi, a member of the banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), is one of India’s most-wanted fugitives.

He is also the prime accused in the killing of VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar, who was shot dead in Punjab’s Nangal town in June 2024.