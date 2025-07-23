Kanwariya killed, 68 injured during last leg of Kanwar Yatra

Muzaffarnagar(UP): A kanwariya was killed when his motorcycle was struck by an unidentified vehicle on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway near the Khatauli police station bypass, police said on Wednesday. "The kanwariya identified as Hansraj (29) from JJ Colony, Delhi, was killed in the accident on Tuesday. He was returning home with his Kanwar from Haridwar," Circle Officer (CO) Ramashish Yadav said, adding that his body was sent for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, 68 kanwariyas sustained injuries in separate incidents across the district. According to district hospital sources, 30 were admitted to the district hospital, 32 to the Purkazi government health centre, and six to Khatauli health centres for medical treatment on the last day of the Kanwar Yatra. Most of them continued their pilgrimage after getting treated for minor sounds, however those with significant injuries had to be hospitalised, officials said.