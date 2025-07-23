MillenniumPost
Home > Nation > Kanwariya found dead in camp in UP's Muzaffarnagar; cops suspect heart attack
Nation

Kanwariya found dead in camp in UP's Muzaffarnagar; cops suspect heart attack

BY PTI23 July 2025 6:53 PM IST
Kanwariya found dead in camp in UPs Muzaffarnagar; cops suspect heart attack
X

Muzaffarnagar (UP): A 50-year-old kanwariya was found dead at a kanwar camp in Mirapur town here on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased, Harikishan, a native of Kasampur Tulheri village, had been staying at a camp set up in the Prajapati Dharmshala since Tuesday evening, said the local SHO Bablu Kumar.

Harikishan had been carrying a kanwar from Haridwar when he halted at the camp. He was found dead in the morning, the officer said.

Police suspect he died due to heart failure. His body was handed over to his family without a post-mortem, after they were informed, officials added.

PTI

PTI


Next Story
Share it
X