Kanwar Yatra in Meerut becomes beacon of Hindu-Muslim unity

Meerut: On the first day of Sawan, a powerful message of national unity and communal harmony emerges from Meerut’s Sadar Bazar, where Hindu and Muslim youths are jointly crafting a symbolic Kanwar under the banner of ‘Operation Sindoor’.

At a time when religious festivals often become flashpoints, this collaborative effort—led by local youth Gaurav and supported by members of the Muslim community—is drawing attention for all the right reasons. More than just a spiritual journey, this Kanwar Yatra is being transformed into a moving tribute to India’s unity, sacrifice, and strength.

Gaurav, who conceptualised the initiative, said that he and 20 companions will begin their pilgrimage to Haridwar on July 15, collect Gangajal on July 16, and return to Meerut. “This is not just a Kanwar—it’s a message to the country: that we are one, and we stand together,” he said.

The Kanwar they are building is an imposing structure—10 feet tall and 12 feet wide—decorated with symbolic elements like a replica of Bharat Mata, a Rafale jet, an army tank, and models of Hindu temples. It combines religious devotion with national pride. “This Kanwar is a tribute to our armed forces and cultural heritage,” said Neeraj Dhameja, the artisan behind its design.

Adding to the spirit of inclusivity, Shah Nawaz Jamali, the Imam of a local mosque, expressed solidarity with the effort. “We stand together for our nation. Faith should unite, not divide,” he said, calling the initiative a reflection of India’s secular and inclusive ethos.