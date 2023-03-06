Kanti Velugu Scheme: Telangana govt’s top priority for public health

Hyderabad: The Telangana government brought Kanti Velugu Scheme with the aim of providing health for all. To make this scheme a 100-day programme from January 19 to June 15 in all districts, district collectors, medical and health officials, and officials of various departments are planning and implementing the camps in advance.

So far 63,82,201 eye examinations have been done and 11,40,050 reading glasses provided. And also free medicines have been given to lakhs of visually impaired people.

The KCR government’s efforts to provide development and welfare to all are giving good results. In the same spirit, the state which is leading in the implementation of Health Family Welfare Schemes is shaping up a Health Telangana.