Kanpur man killed in Pahalgam attack cremated with full state honours

Kanpur: In an atmosphere heavy with grief and patriotism, thousands gathered at Deori Ghat in Kanpur on Thursday to bid a solemn farewell to Shubham Dwivedi, the young man who lost his life in the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. His cremation was carried out with full state honours, with family members, neighbours, government officials, and political leaders standing in silence as the final rites were performed.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived earlier in the day at Shubham’s residence in Hathipur, Kanpur, to pay his last respects. He bowed before the mortal remains, spoke with Shubham’s father, and listened attentively as the bereaved wife recounted the traumatic events of the attack.

Speaking to the media after meeting the family, the Chief Minister condemned the Pahalgam attack, calling it a barbaric and cowardly act. He assured the people that the government would act with full force against the perpetrators and vowed to crush terrorism with absolute resolve.

“This government will crush the venomous fangs of terror with unyielding determination,” Yogi said. “Those who conspired in this attack will face severe punishment, and the entire country will witness justice being served. The terrorists and their handlers will pay dearly for the brutality they inflicted.”

He further said that the April 22 attack, in which innocent tourists were targeted based on religion, was an attack on humanity itself. “No civilised society can tolerate such cruelty,” he said, emphasising that India follows a strict zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

CM Yogi added that the Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had already taken key decisions in response to the attack. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has visited the affected area, and a coordinated strategy to eliminate terrorism is now being implemented.

“The final nail is being driven into the coffin of terrorism,” the Chief Minister said. “Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the country is united, determined, and committed to ending extremism once and for all.”

Shubham, the only son in his family and recently married, became a symbol of the deep personal losses caused by terrorism. The Chief Minister expressed profound sorrow at the family’s suffering. “We pray for peace to his soul and stand firmly with the family in this hour of grief,” he said.

Yogi also assured that the double-engine government would continue to support Shubham’s family and remain committed to delivering justice. He criticised previous governments for withdrawing cases against terrorists for political gain, contrasting it with the current administration’s firm stance.

Shubham’s body arrived in Lucknow on Wednesday night before being transported to Kanpur. Following the Chief Minister’s directions, all arrangements were made to ensure a dignified farewell.

Accompanying the Chief Minister during the visit were Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, BJP State President Bhupendra Chaudhary, Cabinet Minister Rakesh Sachan, MP Ramesh Awasthi, Minister Pratibha Shukla, local legislators, and senior officials. Together, they stood with the grieving family, offering condolences and support while strongly condemning the attack.