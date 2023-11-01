Kanpur: Ganga river faces severe contamination

KANPUR: Ganga, one of India’s most revered rivers, is once again grappling with severe contamination issues in the city of Kanpur, as unveiled in a shocking report by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The findings of the report reveal that Ganga’s water quality in Kanpur has reached an unprecedented low, rendering it unsuitable not only for rituals like bathing but even for basic human contact.



The investigation conducted by the CPCB, led by Ajit Vidyarthi, Director and Department Head of Water Quality Management, spanned over three sampling dates - July 10, July 24, and August 22. The report reveals that a significant portion of the Ganga, stretching from Bithoor to Fatehpur in Kanpur, is now severely polluted, raising grave concerns among the residents and environmentalists.

The pollution levels have spiked alarmingly, particularly following the Covid-19 pandemic, making most of the riverbanks less suitable for public gatherings and rituals.

The original plan was to sample water from 27 drains in Kanpur and two in Unnao. However, due to the monsoon season, samples could be collected from only 20 drains. Of these, 18 were from the Ganga, and the remaining two were from the Pandu River, a Ganga tributary.

The water collected from the Ganga near Budhiya Ghat drain revealed extreme contamination. Notably, the water exhibited a disconcerting Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) level of 580 mg per litre, and a Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) level of 920 mg per litre, all surpassing acceptable standards.

Furthermore, the pH levels in Ganga water have been rising rapidly, reaching above the recommended pH of 7 at multiple locations, including Narora, Garh, Farrukhabad, Bithoor, and Fatehpur. High pH levels can have detrimental effects on aquatic life and the environment.