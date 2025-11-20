Kanpur emerges as key link in blast investigation

Lucknow: Kanpur has become a major focus of the probe into the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort after central agencies traced the movements of Dr Shaheen, a key suspect, to the city nearly 25 days before the explosion.

Investigators are now mapping her activities and examining intelligence inputs that two old cars used in the conspiracy may have been sourced from Kanpur.

Officials have tentatively confirmed that Dr Shaheen travelled through several Uttar Pradesh districts after leaving GSVM Medical College, frequently moving between Lucknow, Kanpur, Etawah and Fatehpur.

Sources said she visited Lucknow in August and later arrived in Kanpur with Dr Parvez. The Anti-Terror Squad, NIA and Intelligence Bureau are now tracking her trail following the recovery of explosives in Faridabad and the Delhi blast.

Police teams have spread out across Chakeri, Jajmau, Railway Bazaar and Cantonment to verify her presence and contacts.

Security agencies have intensified surveillance on individuals previously associated with blast cases. A man detained on Monday for questioning about Dr Shaheen was released on Tuesday after providing leads. Police and Local Intelligence Unit teams are conducting verification drives in sensitive pockets, asking hotels and lodges to immediately flag visitors who appear suspicious or are from outside the state.

One of the strongest leads relates to the purchase of two old cars from Kanpur, believed to be part of a wider plan involving 32 vehicles to execute serial blasts. Both vehicles were bought from the same seller.

Two people involved in these transactions have been detained as investigators scan Kanpur’s large used-car hubs in Bajaria, Harshnagar, Fazalganj, Saketnagar, Pandunagar, Chakeri and Kalyanpur.

Officials said an old i20 used in the Delhi blast had changed ownership 13 times. Initial findings suggest a similar pattern with the Kanpur-linked vehicles.

The detained seller has handed over Aadhaar cards and documents submitted by buyers. Investigators are checking whether the buyers arrived with two unidentified men who, according to the seller, seemed to be outsiders.