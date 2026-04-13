Kannur dental college student dies after fall; faculty faces probe over harassment allegations

Kannur: Police have launched a probe against faculty members of Kannur Dental College after a first-year student died after falling from a building in a suspected suicide, officials said on Sunday.



Chakkarakkal police, who registered a case of unnatural death, initiated the probe after the parents and friends of the deceased alleged that he had been subjected to emotional harassment by faculty members.

The deceased has been identified as Nithin Raj R L (22), a native of Uzhamalackal, Puthukulangara in Thiruvananthapuram district and a first-year BDS student at the college located in Anjarakandy.

According to police, Raj was found critically injured near the medical college block after falling from the building on the afternoon of April 10. Though he was rushed to the hospital and provided treatment, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, the college initiated an internal inquiry and on Saturday suspended Dental Anatomy Department Head M K Ram and Associate Professor K T Sangeetha Nambiar.

Police said Raj had sent an audio message to his friends alleging harassment by faculty members, including threats of physical assault and academic repercussions such as a reduction of marks in examinations.

Officials at Chakkarakkal police station said a detailed probe is underway, with digital evidence being collected.

Statements from Raj’s classmates, college authorities and family members will also be recorded, police added.

Raj’s father, Rajan, told reporters that his son was subjected to “emotional and verbal harassment” by teachers over his “dark complexion and poor family” background.

“He worked hard without any support to secure admission on a merit seat in the dental college. But he was harassed by faculty over his caste and complexion. They also threatened to harm him academically,” Rajan alleged.

He said they have lodged a complaint against the faculty members with the police and are expecting a fair probe into his son’s death.

Raj’s sister, Nikitha, said he had faced “repeated harassment” based on caste and complexion.

She claimed Raj had filed a complaint with the college principal, but no action was taken.

“He used to tell us about such discrimination and harassment regularly. He was once called to the staff room where he was severely harassed,” she alleged.

She also claimed that Raj was once called a “slum dog” in the classroom in front of other students by a faculty member. “When the harassment became unbearable, he reacted, after which the verbal abuse intensified,” she added.

When contacted, college authorities told news agency that two faculty members had been suspended and that they were cooperating with the police investigation.

“We will fully cooperate with the investigation and share all details. Further action will be taken based on the outcome of the police probe,” an official said.

The body of Raj was brought to his residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday and buried on family-owned land.