Kannada film industry comes out in support of Karnataka ‘bandh’

BengalurU: The Kannada film industry has extended support to the bandh.Theatres across the State have cancelled shows till evening, with the Karnataka Film Exhibitors Association backing the bandh.

Authorities have clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code in Bengaluru Urban, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Ramanagara and Hassan districts, and declared a holiday for schools and colleges there.

‘Kannada Okkoota’ is an umbrella organsation of Kannada and farmers’ outfits. A Bengaluru bandh was observed over the same reason on Tuesday.Most of the shops, business establishments and eateries in Cauvery basin districts such as Mandya in southern part of the State downed their shutters. Private vehicles were off the roads in those areas.

The state-owned transport corporations operated very few buses in the southern districts fearing a backlash.The bandh evoked a mixed response in other regions of the State.

