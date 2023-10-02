Kannada actor car hits a couple, woman dies

BENGALURU: Kannada film actor Nagabhushan S S has been arrested, as a speeding car allegedly driven by him rammed into a couple, killing a 48-year-old woman, and critically injuring her 58-year-old husband, police said on Sunday.



The incident occurred at Vasanthapura Main Road on the night of September 30.

According to the police, Prema S and Krishna B were walking on the footpath, when the accused, driving his car from Uttarahalli towards Konanakunte Cross, allegedly knocked them down, before crashing into an electric pole.

They said he was driving the car in a “rash and negligent” manner.

The severely injured couple were rushed to a private hospital. While the woman succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital, her husband is undergoing treatment. The incident took place at Kumaraswamy layout traffic police limits here. Officials rushed to the spot and arrested Nagabhushan.

The actor has featured in several movies, especially in comic roles.

Nagabhushan has been let out on a station bail after executing a bond, and he will be called for further statements and investigation.

Nagabhushan has been booked under 304A (Causing death by negligence) and 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and his blood samples have been sent for alcohol testing.

Police said a case has been registered and the car has been seized for further investigation. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, South) Shiva Prakash Devaraju later said.

Nagabhushan has been let out on a station bail

after executing a bond,

and he will be called for further statements and investigation. Nagabhushan has been booked under 304A (Causing death by negligence) and 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and his blood samples have been sent for alcohol testing.