Kangana’s U-turn on farm laws remarks puts BJP in a spot, again

New Delhi: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday backtracked from her comments asking for the three farm laws repealed in 2021 to be brought back, once again finding herself in the middle of a political row, with the saffron party distancing itself from her remarks and the Congress seeking action against her.



Ranaut said her “personal” views do not represent the BJP’s stance on the matter even as the Congress demanded her expulsion from the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s explanation over the issue.

The actor-politician’s remarks put the ruling BJP in a spot once again, more so as it is in the middle of an intense campaign to retain power in Haryana, which had witnessed protests against the three laws that were later withdrawn by the Centre.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia distanced the party from Ranaut’s comments while rejecting her support for the laws.

Bhatia said the BJP has not authorised Ranaut to make any such statement and nor does her stand reflect the party’s views.

BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said Ranaut’s “consistent, baseless and illogical rant” against farmers and Sikh community has a “damaging impact” on all the good work done by PM Modi for the welfare of “Punjab, punjabi and punjabiyat”.

The Himachal Pradesh BJP has also distanced itself from Ranaut’s statement.

However, BJP lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh, Nand Kishor Gurjar, backed Ranaut, saying the farmers of the country want the PM to implement the three Bills as they would ensure their welfare and upliftment.

“I fully support what Kangana Ranaut has said. This is not the first time I am saying this. I have been saying this since day one,” the Loni MLA said. Addressing an event in Mandi district of Himachal on Tuesday, Ranaut said the three contentious farm laws faced protests only in some states. “Farmers are a pillar of strength in India’s progress. Only in some states, they had objected to the farm laws. I appeal with folded hands that the farm laws should be brought back in the interest of farmers,” she had said.

On Wednesday, the actor-politician said in a post X: “My views on Farmers Laws are personal and they don’t represent the party’s stand on those Bills.”

Ranaut got into trouble for her comments on the protests against the Central government’s farm laws earlier as well.

However, the Congress lost no time to hit out at the BJP over the issue, with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi saying Modi must clarify whether he is opposed to Ranaut’s comments or “up to some mischief”.