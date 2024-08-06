Kangana Ranaut reaches out to cloudburst-affected families in HP

Shimla: Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, on Tuesday reached out to cloudburst-affected families in Shimla’s Rampur and Kullu areas, sharing their pains and also assuring Central help to those who have lost everything, including close members of the families.



Taking a road journey to oversee the destruction caused by the natural calamities and also take stock of the ground situation, the BJP MP raised questions about what happened to the Rs 1,800 crore help that the Centre had sent to the state government after the 2023 natural calamities.

She feared that even now, when the Centre will send the funds, the state government may not be able to distribute the funds fairly and equitably.

“It is unfortunate for the state that ever since the Congress government was formed, natural disasters are wreaking havoc,” she said, adding, “To deal with the disaster that struck last year, the Modi government at the Centre gave Rs 1,800 crore.”

She claimed there was no idea where these funds went and suggested, “This should be investigated.”

The Centre, said the BJP MP, had helped the state in the past and will help now also. Help will come from the Centre, but only ‘Ram’ knows when it will reach those affected, and she also attacked Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu for not doing much for the affected families. Her visit to the affected areas comes after she had earlier issued a statement informing that she wanted to come immediately, but officials advised against it due to weather conditions and disruption of communication means.