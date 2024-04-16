Kangana meets Dalai Lama, seeks his blessings with ex-CM Jairam Thakur

SHiMLA: Noted film actress and BJP’s Mandi Candidate Kangana Ranaut on Monday took time off from her vigorous campaign and reached Dharamshala—the abroad of Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama to seek his blessings.



Escorted by former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, the Bollywood “queen” paid obeisance to one of world’s noted figures and spiritual Guru---a Nobel Laureate recognized for his concern for global peace and environmental problems.

After meeting the Dalai Lama at his high security palace Kangana Ranaut also answered the questions of mediapersons. She said “It was divine. It was an experience, which I’ll cherish all my life. I think it is exceptional to be in the presence of such a being who has sheer divinity around him. So it was very emotional for me and ex-CM (Jairam Thakur). It is something that I cherish all my life.” After this meeting, Kangana also shared his deepest feelings with people at Dharamshala where also addressed a BJP’s poll meeting organised for party’s Lok Sabha candidate Rajeev Bhardwaj and Dharamshala assembly candidate Sudhir Sharma. Addressing the gathering Kangana she would soon also be going to Bharmour in Chamba district and part of her Mandi Parliamentary. “ I will work whole-heartedly for the people of Bharmour –one of the toughest areas of the state and ensure that it receives proper attention in the matters of development,” she said.

Here she showered praises on the Prime Minister for his initiatives on women empowerment and reservation of 33 seats for women in the assemblies and Parliament. “The Congress had done nothing for women despite being in power for so many years. We can take pride in the initiatives which Modi has done” she said.