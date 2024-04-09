Kangana is the ‘queen of controversies’, says Himachal PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh

Shimla: Even as elections in Himachal Pradesh are nearly three months away, a fierce verbal duel has already begun between the ‘Queen’ actress Kangana Ranaut and state’s Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh.



The son of six-time chief minister and a royal dynast, Singh is all set to take on Kangana in Mandi as Congress candidate in the June 1 Lok Sabha elections. Returning from Delhi after meeting central leaders and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Vikramaditya Singh on Monday said, “There is no doubt that Kangana Ranaut is an excellent actor and made her name in Bollywood. We should not forget that she is also the queen of controversies. If she thinks that things she had said in the past and from time to time would not be raised in the elections, then Jai Shri Ram to her”. Vikramaditya Singh praised Kangana’s film career, hailing her as a source of pride for Himachal Pradesh. However, he emphasized the multitude of daughters from the region who have excelled in various fields, bringing honor to the state.

“My own elder sister and daughter of Virbhadra Singh ji ,was chief justice of Manipur. She is also one of those daughters.”

On contesting the Mandi election, the two-time MLA from Shimla (rural) said he had accepted every challenge and fought on the front foot. Well, if the party high command orders me to contest Mandi, I will not shy away. I will feel proud to present Mandi in the Parliament.

It is a seat presented by my father and also my mother, who is also a third time sitting MP. “Strong candidates would be fielded in both Lok Sabha and assembly bypolls and the name of the candidates would be decided in the CEC meeting on April 13”, Vikramaditya said.