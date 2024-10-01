Kangana agrees to CBFC cuts for film ‘Emergency’

Mumbai: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) told the Bombay High Court on Monday that actor-producer Kangana Ranaut has agreed to the cuts suggested by the CBFC in her movie ‘Emergency’.

A division bench of Justices BP Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla was hearing a petition filed by the film’s co-producer Zee Entertainment Enterprises, seeking a direction to the CBFC to issue a certificate for the film,

helmed by Ranaut. The movie, which was initially slated for a September 6 release, has been embroiled in a battle with the censor board for non-issuance of certificate for its release.

Ranaut, who has directed and co-produced the film besides playing the lead role of former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi, had accused the CBFC of stalling certification to delay the release.

The biographical drama is caught up in controversy after some Sikh organisations including the Shiromani Akali Dal objected, accusing it of misrepresenting the community and getting historical facts wrong.

During the hearing on Monday, advocate Sharan Jagtiani, representing Zee Entertainment, told the high court that Ranaut has informed them about the revised changes that they (CBFC) wanted to make.

The matter has been agreed and discussed between her (Kangana) and the CBFC, he said. However, Zee Entertainment needs time to confirm about the cuts that are to be made, he added. Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films is the co-producer of the movie.