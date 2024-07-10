Kanchenjunga train collision probe: Three suspended over negligence

Siliguri: Railway authorities have suspended three railway employees for alleged negligence in connection with the Kanchenjunga Express train accident. The decision was taken during an ongoing inquiry.



According to railway sources, B K Sharma, the guard of the freight train; Tapan Singha, signal technician of Rangapani; along with a track technician have been suspended. Railway sources stated that Janak Kumar Garg, Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), questioned Deputy Commandant of NFR, traffic inspector, and Manu Kumar, co-pilot of the freight train that collided with the Kanchanjunga Express from behind. Additionally, the railway command-line interface, pilot, and co-pilot of Kanchanjunga Express were also questioned on Tuesday.

Negligence on the part of the freight train guard regarding memo signaling and confirmation of track signaling clearance has been revealed, according to railway sources. The signal technician allegedly provided manual signals after the automatic signaling system was damaged on the day of the accident. The track technician involved has been suspended.

The CRS will question other railway staff on Wednesday, including the station masters of Rangapani and Chatterhat, gateman of NC-8, principal, and chief instructor of the Multidisciplinary Zonal Training Institute of Alipurduar division.

The collision occurred on June 17 at Nirmaljyot area of Phansidewa block adjacent to Siliguri, resulting in the death of 10 people and injuring at least 40. The pilot of the freight train died on the spot. Following the incident, CRS initiated an inquiry, initially conducted in Siliguri and now continuing in Guwahati.