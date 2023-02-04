Kamal Nath to address rally on Scindia’s home turf to mark Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will address a mega public rally being organised to mark the Sant Ravidas Jayanti in Gwalior -Jyotiraditya Scindia’s home turf on February 5.



Keeping in mind the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled in November this year, Congress has started focusing on the Gwalior-Chambal region where the party performed excellently in the 2018 polls. The party had won 26 seats out of 34 total seats in the area. BJP barely managed 7 seats while BSP bagged only one seat.

The region is considered a stronghold of Union Minister Scindia who switched to the BJP along with 22 Congress MLAs in March 2020 led to the toppling of the Nath-led Congress government in the state.

Organising the rally on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti is considered Congress’ significant step to woo the Scheduled Caste voters. It is also believed that the rally is a part of the Congress poll strategy to corner Scindia in his own bastion.

Nath will address the mega rally being organised by the district Congress committee at Dussehra Maidan in the Gwalior east Assembly area. Scindia’s residence Jai Vilas Palace falls in this constituency, the seat was won by Congress’ Satis Singh Sikarwar in the by-polls held in 2020.

In the previous general Assembly elections, Congress registered a historic victory on the SC reserved seats, it secured 6 seats out of 7 reserved for the category. The SC community voters keep the key to securing victory in the Chambal region as they hold a strong presence in all 34 seats of the area. The support of the SC voters can make political parties’ fortune.

During his visit to Gwalior, Nath who is also the party’s state chief will be meeting with representatives of various communities and delegates of the different sections of the society in a hotel.

“The people of the region are eager to warmly welcome Kamal Nath Ji. After he lands in the city, a grand greeting will be held at various places from the airport to the rally venue by the DCC and the people of the various communities”, Dharmendra Sharma, Gwalior division spokesperson of Congress told Millennium Post. During the programme, Nath would felicitate the Sants and the followers of Santsiromani Ravidas ji, the event being organised to mark the Sant ji Jayanti would prove a milestone to make aware people of the message of him, he also said.

Congress has a big potential in the Gwalior-Chambal region as it performed excellently in the area in the 2018 Assembly elections and registered victory on 7 seats out of 16 (Gwalior-Chambal region) in the 2020 by-polls held on 28 seats. The elections were necessitated after submitted the resignation of the Scindia supporter MLAs.

Significantly, after Scindia left Congress, the party snatched Gwalior and Morena mayoral seats from BJP in recently held civic polls. BJP had been holding on both seats for the last 57 years and since 2014, respectively.