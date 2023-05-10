Kamal Nath promises cash allowance to women, gas at Rs 500 if Congress comes to power in MP

Bhopal: Ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday launched Nari Samman Yojana (NSY) in Parasia of Chhindwara district, promising to provide Rs 1,500 monthly to women and domestic gas cylinders at Rs 500 when the Congress comes to power.



Addressing the women gathered in the launching programme, state Congress Chief Nath made a scathing attack on CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, calling him a machine of lies and announcements. He also termed Chouhan as a minister for ground-breaking and foundation stone-laying ceremonies instead of a CM.

Nath said that through the Ladli Behna Yojana (LBY), Chouhan was trying to wash off his sins of 18 years of corruption and price rise.

“Chouhan has remembered the sisters after 18 years, just a few months ahead of the elections. During his long tenure, Chouhan has only given price rise, corruption, liquor at the doorstep, rapes and atrocities against tribals”, the former CM, Nath also said.

He also said that whenever questions are raised on the BJP government, they ask what Congress gave in 70 years. “Modi ji, if you have gone to school, that school was made by the Congress and Shivraj ji, if you have gone to college, that college was made by Congress”, the PCC chief said.

Nath urged women to get more active in the matters of the country and become the protectors of the culture and constitution of the country. Together with homes, they should also think of what form of the country they want to leave for future generations, the former CM further said.

Former CM Digvijay Singh launched the scheme in Bhopal. The NSY was launched simultaneously at every district’s headquarters of the state by the senior leaders and the forms of the scheme were got filled.

Under the promised scheme, Congress workers will go to doorsteps to get forms of the NSY filled up and issue receipts and the benefits will start immediately after the Congress government is formed in the state.

The state Assembly polls are slated to end this year, and BJP and Congress are trying to woo women voters whose electorate is 2,60,23,733 out of the total, of 5,39,87,876 voters. The Election Commission data shows that the female turnout has been greater than males for the last three elections.

The NSY is considered a counter of CM Chouhan’s LBY, which will provide Rs 1,000 monthly to married women aged from 23 to 60 of economically weaker sections from June 10 and is being seen as a masterstroke. About 1.25 crore women registered themselves under the LBY.

Nath highlighted that while the BJP government has promised to pay Rs 12,000 per year to women, Congress when in power, will be providing a benefit of Rs 25,000 per year in the form of Rs 1,500 monthly and Rs 600 subsidy per cylinder that will add up to Rs 7,200 for 12 cylinders in a year.