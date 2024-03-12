Kamal Haasan and actor Vijay oppose CAA

Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan and actor Vijay, who recently launched his political party Tamizhaga Vetrik Kazhagam, on Tuesday staunchly opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and its implementation.

Haasan alleged that the Central government was trying to divide people and destroy harmony before the general election through the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and pointed out that his party has unwaveringly opposed CAA, legally and politically.

“True to its secular credentials and commitment to the Constitution of India, Makkal Needhi Maiam was the first political party in Tamil Nadu to challenge this act in the Supreme Court,” Haasan said.

The move to implement CAA indicates BJP’s “nefarious designs” and perhaps, is a “perfect example of the vision of India that BJP intends to create, if voted back to power,” Haasan alleged in a statement.

“To add insult to injury, after having been ignored and overlooked by the central government, now our Muslim brothers received this tragic news on one of their holiest of days, the first day of Ramadan,” Haasan said. If CAA is meant to provide protection to the oppressed religious minorities, why not include the Sri Lankan Tamils who have faced similar hardship, he questioned.

Actor Vijay dubbed the CAA “divisive” and said it was hence unacceptable.

The popular star demanded that the DMK regime assure people that the CAA will not be implemented in Tamil

Nadu.