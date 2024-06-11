Kalpana Soren takes oath as member of J’khand Assembly

ranchi: Kalpana Soren, wife of jailed former chief minister Hemant Soren, was sworn in as a member of Jharkhand Assembly from Gandey constituency on Monday.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto administered the oath, with Chief Minister Champai Soren and other JMM leaders in attendance. Expressing gratitude to the people of Gandey, Kalpana remarked, “Only three to four months are left for the Assembly elections in the state, but I will work for the people of Jharkhand. Hemant Ji may not be present here physically, but the way people extended love to him was reflected in Lok Sabha and Assembly bypoll results. Now, we have the upcoming Assembly elections and the alliance partners will focus on it.”

During the last three Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand, the BJP had been dominant, but it faced a significant setback in the recent polls, particularly in the state’s five tribal constituencies - Khunti, Singhbhum, Lohardaga, Rajmahal, and Dumka.

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance emerged victorious in all five seats, performing notably well in Singhbhum, Rajmahal, and Dumka. Kalpana secured victory in the bypoll, defeating BJP’s Dilip Kumar Verma by a margin of 27,149 votes. The seat fell vacant following the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad. In the polling held on May 20, over 2.17 lakh out of the 3.16 lakh eligible voters exercised their franchise.