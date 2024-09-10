Kalindi Express hits LPG cylinder placed on track; six detained

Kanpur/Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a conspiracy to derail the Kalindi Express was uncovered when LPG cylinders and other inflammable substances were found placed on the Kanpur-Kasganj railway track at Barrajpur-Uttarpara.



The train, which was en route from Central Prayagraj to Bhiwani, narrowly avoided what could have been a devastating accident.

Upon receiving reports, Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) Inspector General Neelabja Chaudhary, along with a team of experts, arrived at the scene around 11 am on Monday to assess the situation.

Accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Vijendra Dwivedi and Assistant Police Commissioner Ajay Trivedi, ATS officials ordered a thorough probe into the incident, directing authorities to explore multiple angles of investigation.

The incident occurred around 8.20 pm on Sunday when the Bhiwani-bound train was running at a high speed.

The Kanpur Police detained six persons, including two local history sheeters, in connection with the case and decided to form a Special Investigation Team, they said, adding it will also study if there are any similarities with the recent Sabarmati Express derailment in Kanpur. “An attempt was made to derail the Kalindi Express by placing the LPG cylinder on the tracks,” the police said.

IG Chaudhary confirmed that during the initial inspection, a gas cylinder and a glass bottle filled with petroleum were recovered from the site on Sunday night. A bag containing several inflammable substances was also found nearby.

“The forensic team is conducting an extensive investigation, and we are exploring several possible motives behind this act,” he stated.

The loco pilot saw that the LPG cylinder was placed on the tracks and applied emergency brakes.

However, before it came to a halt, the train hit the cylinder, knocking it off the tracks. The loco pilot informed the guard and the gateman about it.

The train remained at the incident site for about 20 minutes and was again stopped at the Bilhaur station for a check.

The Railways lodged an FIR at Shivrajpur against unidentified persons, saying that placing of an LPG cylinder on the tracks along with a bottle filled with petrol with a wick suggests a possible sabotage bid.

A senior officer said the FIR has been lodged against “unidentified” accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and under provisions of the Explosives Act, 1884, and Railways Act.

“As many as six persons, including two local history-sheeters, were detained on Monday for questioning in connection with the incident,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (West)

Rajesh Kumar Singh.