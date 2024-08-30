Kalimpong police rescues 3 missing minors

Darjeeling: Prompt action by the Kalimpong police resulted in the rescue of three minors who were planning to go to Delhi.



On Friday morning, at around 8:30 am, Officer-in-Charge (OC) Teesta Check Post, Lady Sub Inspector Dinasag Sherpa, received a report of a 13-year-old girl who had gone missing from her home at around 5 am. Acting swiftly, OC Teesta and her team initiated an inquiry and found out that the minor had left her house with her clothes and belongings.

Further investigation revealed that the girl had gone to a friend’s house, who was also a minor. Upon locating her, the officer learned that the two girls, along with a third 16-year-old girl were planning to travel to Delhi on Friday evening. Understanding the gravity of the situation, OC Teesta quickly arrived at the meeting point of the three and successfully located the third minor. During questioning, the girls admitted their intention to leave for Delhi.