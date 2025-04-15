Kalash installed atop Ram temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: The construction of the grand Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya marked a significant milestone on Monday with the installation of the ‘Kalash’ atop the temple. A wave of devotion and celebration swept through Ayodhya, as residents hailed the moment as truly historic.

The ceremonial installation was preceded by a Vedic havan and pujan, where the Kalash was first worshipped before being placed atop the spire amidst chants and rituals.

The sacred ritual began at exactly 9:15 am on Vaishakh Krishna Pratipada, corresponding to April 14, 2025, with the chanting of Vedic hymns by a congregation of Vedic scholars and priests. At 10:15 am, in strict accordance with traditional Vastu Shastra and Vedic customs, the Kalash was ceremoniously installed on the temple’s primary shikhara (spire) directly above the idol of Ram Lalla.

“This installation marks a golden milestone in the chronicle of the Ram Temple’s construction — a project seen as the cultural and spiritual resurgence of the nation. It will be remembered as a historic step in fulfilling a centuries-old dream rooted in collective faith and perseverance,” Rai said.