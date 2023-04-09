Kajal Hindustani arrested days after communal clash in Guj’s Una

Gir Somnath: Right-wing activist Kajal Hindustani was arrested on Sunday in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district for allegedly delivering a “hate speech” on Ram Navami that caused a communal clash in Una town on April 1, police said.



Hindustani surrendered before the police in Una on Sunday morning following which she was arrested and produced before a court which remanded her in judicial custody, a police officer said.

Hindustani, who identifies herself as an entrepreneur, research analyst, social activist, nationalist, and a “proud Indian” on her Twitter bio and, is a regular at events organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

A FIR was registered against Hindustani under section 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of IPC on April 2, two days after she allegedly delivered a provocative speech at a Hindu community congregation organised by the VHP on Ram Navami on March 30.

Communal tension prevailed in Una for two days after Hindustani’s speech which resulted in a clash between two communities and the pelting of stones on April 1 night, police said.

Police had registered an FIR against a mob and arrested more than 80 people, most of them from a minority community, for rioting.