Kabirpanth holds deep influence on Chhattisgarh’s peace-loving land: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Raipur: Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday attended the Satguru Kabir Sant Samagam Ceremony organised on the occasion of Magh Purnima at Kabir Dharmnagar, Damakheda. On this occasion, he paid his respects to Panth Shri Udit Muni Naam Saheb and Panth Shri Prakash Muni Naam Saheb by offering chadar and shrifal. Shri Sai sought their blessings for the prosperity and well-being of the State. Chief Minister Shri Sai also announced an increase in the grant for 'Sant Samagam' Ceremony from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 75 lakh.

Extending his greetings on the auspicious occasion of Magh Purnima, Chief Minister Shri Sai said that the Sant Samagam Ceremony at Kabir Dharmnagar, Damakheda is becoming more grand with each passing year, reflecting the growing faith and devotion of the people.

He said that Kabirpanth has a deep and widespread influence on the social life of Chhattisgarh, which is why the people of the State are peace-loving by nature. Shri Sai shared that he has been familiar with the teachings of Kabirpanth since childhood and that there are 8–10 Kabirpanthi families in his native village, Bagiya. He further informed that the final process for gazette notification to officially rename Damakheda as Kabir Dharmnagar is currently underway.

Chief Minister Shri Sai further stated that people are receiving direct benefits from the double-engine government and that Chhattisgarh is rapidly moving towards becoming a developed State. He asserted that Naxalism, which has long been an obstacle to Chhattisgarh’s development, is now on the verge of being eradicated completely. By March 31, 2026, Naxalism will be eliminated from the Chhattisgarh, Shri Sai affirmed . “We are fulfilling the promises made to the people at a rapid pace. The advantages of the double-engine government are clearly visible,” he said, adding that Chhattisgarh must be taken far ahead and firmly established as a developed State.

Deputy Chief Minister Shri Vijay Sharma said that the chadar tilak ceremony of Panth Shri Udit Muni Naam Saheb was remarkable and divine. He noted that Panth Shri has been actively working in the fields of plantation drives, social service, de-addiction and youth upliftment. By offering darshan on this occasion, he said, blessings were sought for the happiness and prosperity of the State. He also remarked that Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai remains consistently concerned about the development works of the Kabir Ashram and issues prompt directions for their early completion.

Food Minister Shri Dayaldas Baghel and Bhatapara MLA Shri Indra Sao also addressed the programme.

During the ceremony, Panth Shri Prakash Muni Naam Saheb extended a warm and heartfelt welcome to Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai on behalf of the Kabirpanthi community. He said that on the first day of the Magh Mela this year, coinciding with the festival of Basant Panchami, the chadar tilak ceremony of the newly appointed spiritual successor of Kabirpanth, the 16th Vanshacharya, Panth Shri Udit Muni Naam Saheb, was duly performed. He informed that Kabirpanthi saints and devotees from various States of the country, as well as from abroad, have participated in this year’s Sant Samagam Mela. He acknowledged the extensive support extended by the government and administration for the event and expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Shri Sai for increasing the grant for Sant Samagam Ceremony from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 75 lakh.

The occasion was attended by Panth Shri Udit Muni Naam Saheb, Guru Gosai Bhanupratap Saheb, MLA Smt Bhavana Bohra, Shri Ishwar Sahu, former MP Shri Abhishek Singh, former MLA Shivratna Sharma, representatives of the Sadguru Kabir Dharmdas Saheb Vanshavali Pratinidhi Sabha, officers and staff of the administration, and a large number of Kabirpanthi devotees.