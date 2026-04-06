Jyotirmath Shankaracharya slams Bhagwat over three children remark

Bareilly: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Sunday took a sharp swipe at Mohan Bhagwat over his remarks on having three children, while also raising concerns over rising incidents of cow slaughter in Uttar Pradesh.



Responding to a question on Bhagwat’s statement, the Jyotirmath ‘Shankaracharya’ said that those advocating population growth, including the RSS chief and his pracharak from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, should lead by example by getting married and having children.

He said there was a contradiction as the government speaks about controlling population on one hand while such statements encourage population growth on the other. He added that people should not be pressured to follow something that the proponents themselves do not practice.

The seer also dismissed allegations of sexual exploitation against him, calling them a planned conspiracy aimed at tarnishing his image.

Addressing a press conference during his visit to Bareilly, the Shankaracharya alleged that incidents of cow slaughter are increasing in the state and expressed disappointment over the situation under the government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He said followers of Sanatan Dharma had expected a decline in such cases after the formation of the current government, but claimed that incidents have instead continued to rise and are higher compared to several other states.

He further alleged that slaughterhouses are operating across the state with official approval and questioned earlier assurances of curbing such activities.

He also claimed that beef is being sold openly in foreign markets, calling it a matter of concern for the state.